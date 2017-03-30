Firefighters douse a blaze in Victorville allegedly set by a man on the run on Thursday, March 30, 2017.

Firefighters put out a brush fire set by a man who lit them while on the run from deputies during a day of high winds.

The fire started around 11:15 a.m. A deputy in a helicopter responding to reports of smoke says he witnessed a 24-year-old man on the ground lighting additional fires. That man was arrested.

A deputy and a firefighter were injured in the incident.

Residents who live nearby were startled.

"There's people that live here and there's animals that can get affected," Aleanna Madrid said. "Who would start something like that?"

Firefighters were mopping up hot spots of the blaze that burned less than a mile from Mojave Narrows in Apple Valley.