By Heather Navarro

    Riverside County Sheriff's Department
    Johnnie Sellers, 21, was arrested on suspicion of impersonating an officer after he was accused of trying to pull over an off-duty deputy Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

    A man accused of impersonating an officer was arrested Tuesday after trying to pull over an off-duty deputy using sirens and lights in his white Dodge Dart.

    Hemet resident Johnnie Sellers, 21, was arrested on suspicion of impersonating an officer, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

    An off-duty Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy was traveling in a personal car on Winchester Road and Murrieta Hot Springs Road when Sellers’ Dodge Dart came up behind her.

    Emergency lights and a siren came on, but she was suspicious of the Dodge Dart and did not pull over.

    The Dart passed the deputy who was able to snap a photo of the license plate.

    The sheriff’s department was able to track down the car which was registered to Sellers. It had LED light strips and a PA system.

    Sellers was arrested but later posted a $2,500 bond and was released a few hours later. He has no prior documented felony convictions.

    Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sergeant J. Wade at the Southwest Sheriff’s Station at 951-696-3000.

