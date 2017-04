Coachella Valley is known for hosting music events, wind farms and swanky retreats. For the next few weeks, it will also be home to site-specific art installations that make use of the area's terrain.

Desert X is a free exhibit featuring work from 16 artists. The pieces are spread across Coachella Valley, so you'll probably need a map to see it all. The collection of mirrored objects, murals and a JFK-inspired underground survival shelter will be on display through April 30.