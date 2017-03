Silvie Bordeaux's beloved toy poodle Muffin started to go blind five years ago due to cataracts. The Sherman Oaks resident searched for something to help him navigate, but nothing existed. So she invented a device called Muffin's Halo. Five years later, she estimates 15,000 dogs — and at least one cat — have been given a new lease on life. Sadly, Muffin passed away in 2016, but his legacy lives on.