St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler, right, is congratulated by Matt Carpenter after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

All good things must come to an end.

Dexter Fowler hit the game-winning homer in the bottom of the eighth and the St. Louis Cardinals snapped the Los Angeles Dodgers six-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium.

Fowler broke a 1-1 tie with two outs in the bottom of the eighth when he sent an 89MPH slider from Ross Stripling into the seats in right field for the go ahead home run. Before the at-bat, Stripling had thrown 13 consecutive innings of scoreless relief.

Carlos Martinez (4-4) was still the pitcher of record when Fowler hit his home run, so he recorded the win, allowing just one run on four hits, with three walks and nine strikeouts in eight strong innings for the Cardinals.

Hyun-Jin Ryu did not factor in the decision, but pitched one of his best games of the season just five days after making his debut as a reliever for the first time in his career against the Cardinals in Los Angeles.

"He came out of the pen in his last appearance and threw the ball really well," said Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts. "Tonight he was really focused and came out aggressive. He did have a really good look in his eye tonight."

Ryu allowed just one run on three hits, with one walk and four strikeouts in a season-high six strong innings for the Korean left-hander.

The Cardinals scored the first run of the game on a bit of bad defense by the Dodgers.

After a one-out single for Tommy Pham, Paul DeJong drove a ball to centerfield that was misread by newly minted center fielder Chris Taylor.

Taylor was playing in on the play, but took a bad read on the ball as it bounced over his head for an RBI double.

Los Angeles would scratch a run across on Martinez in the top of the sixth. After a one-out walk to Corey Seager, Yasmani Grandal followed with a single that put runners on the corners for Adrian Gonzalez.

Gonzalez drove a fly ball to centerfield that scored Seager and tied the game.

Martinez made the defensive play of the game in the second inning when Cody Bellinger crushed a comebacker at Carlos that the right-hander snagged like a lizard catching a fly.

Seung Hwan Oh mowed down the Dodgers in the top of the ninth for his 12th save of the season, snapping L.A.'s season-high six-game win streak in the process.

The loss moves the Dodgers into a first place tie with the Colorado Rockies for first place in the National League West, with the Rockies taking on the Mariners at Coors Field.

Up Next:

The finale of the four-game series in St. Louis concludes with a marquee matchup between two veteran right-handers as Brandon McCarthy takes the mound for the Dodgers against Cardinals ace, Adam Wainwright. First pitch is scheduled for 10:45AM PST.