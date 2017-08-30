Adam Rosales #9 of the Arizona Diamondbacks is congrated by A.J. Pollock #11 after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on August 30, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Four times means something.

Adam Rosales, Paul Goldschmidt, and Chris Hermann all homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks held on to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-4, handing the division rivals their first four-game losing streak of the season on Wednesday night at Chase Field.

Entering the game, the Dodgers were the only team in the Major Leagues without a four-game losing streak this season and had not lost four consecutive games since May 18 through May 21 of 2016.

“It’s good for us," Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner told reporters. "Going through adversity, dealing with stuff we haven’t dealt with in awhile.”



Similar to Rich Hill 24 hours earlier, Hyun-Jin Ryu got rocked to start the game.

Rosales started the aerial display with a solo shot to dead-center field that gave the Diamondbacks a 1-0 lead.

Two batters later, Dodger killer, Paul Goldschmidt sat on a first-pitch fastball from Ryu that he demolished deep into the seats in left field for his 33rd home run of the season.

Paul Goldschmidt hits a 2-run home run for his 33rd home run of the season!!! #OurSeasonpic.twitter.com/xa5eeaYogl — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB_) August 31, 2017

For the second straight night, the Snakes staked a five-run lead as Arizona catcher Chris Hermann homered off Ryu in the top of the fourth inning.

Chris Herrmann hits a solo home run for his 9th home run of the season!!! #OurSeasonpic.twitter.com/Y0wzGugzie — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB_) August 31, 2017

Entering the game, Ryu was lights out in his last ten starts, posting a record of 3-0 with a 2.63 ERA, but he got hammered on Wednesday.

Ryu (5-7) was roughed up to the tune of six runs on eight hits with three walks and just two strikeouts in four short innings.

"He was leaving balls up," Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts told reporters of Ryu. "Ryu has been really good, but it's just one of those days where he was up in the zone and didn't have the command he normally does."



For the second straight night, the Dodgers clawed their way back into the game, starting with a solo shot from newcomer Curtis Granderson in the seventh inning.

Granderson turned on a 95MPH fastball from All-Star Robbie Ray for the Dodgers first run of the game, and his fourth home run with his new club.

Curtis Granderson hits a solo home run for his 23rd home run of the season!!! #LetsGoDodgerspic.twitter.com/K7YFJsisLO — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB_) August 31, 2017

The Dodgers would close the gap as they scored three runs in the top of the eighth thanks to a two-run single by Yasiel Puig.

However, the Dodgers stranded the bases loaded after Chase Utley struck out and Corey Seager ended the threat with a pinch-hit groundout to first base.

Ray (11-5) earned the win, allowing just one run on four hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts in 6 and 2/3 innings. It was the fourth time in his career he has struck out 10 or more Dodger hitters.

"Ray was really good," added Roberts. "He has really good stuff. Once we got him out of the game, we had a nice opportunity in the eighth inning, but couldn't push the runs across."

Every Diamondbacks starter recorded a hit, including Ray who had a pair of singles.

Rookie of the year frontrunner, Cody Bellinger, was activated off the disabled list before the game and went 1-for-4 with a single, three strikeouts and a hit by pitch.

"It's one of those things where pitchers have to pitch inside," said Roberts of the ball that hit Bellinger in the ribs and seemed intentional to some observers. "We understand why we're getting hit, but there is a point where you don't like your players getting hit."

The Dodgers close out the month of August with a record of 17-9, a step back from their historic 20-3 stretch in the month of July.

In 15 games against the Diamondbacks this season, the Dodgers hold a slight advantage of 8-7 with old friend Zack Greinke set to start in the finale on Thursday.

Up Next:

RHP Kenta Maeda gets the start in the finale opposite former Dodger Zack Greinke. First pitch is an early 12:40PM PST.