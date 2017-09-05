Chris Herrmann #10 is safe at home on a fielders choice RBI by Brandon Drury #27 of the Arizona Diamondbacks as Yasmani Grandal #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers can't handle a throw home during the tenth inning of a game at Dodger Stadium on September 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The slide continues.

Yasmani Grandal couldn't handle a throw from Justin Turner at the plate in the top of the 10th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks won their 12th consecutive game on an error at the plate, 3-1, over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

The much-maligned relief pitcher, Pedro Baez, entered the game in the top of the 10th and promptly walked the first two batters he faced.

After a groundout to third base by Monday's hero, J.D. Martinez, Arizona had runners on second and third with one out.

Diamondbacks second baseman, Brandon Drury, hit a groundball to third base and Turner threw home for the out at the plate. Unfortunately, Grandal couldn't catch the ball that was thrown directly at him, and the ball went all the way to the backstop, allowing two runs to score.

The game-winning error was a beautiful metaphor for the way these two teams have been playing lately.

Luck seems to be on the side of the Snakes, who are the hottest team in the National League and have not trailed in 98 consecutive innings the third longest streak in MLB history.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are in a free fall, losers of 10 of their last 11 and five straight overall, including five consecutive losses to Arizona in the last week.

Lost in the two unearned runs that decided Tuesday's contest, was the pitching duel between Hyun-Jin Ryu and former Dodger starter, now turned enemy, Zack Greinke.

Both pitchers fared well, taking turns throwing three innings of no-hit baseball.

Ryu blinked first, allowing the first run of the game in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI doubly by Daniel Descalso.

Ryu, did not factor in the decision, surrendering just one run on three hits with five walks and seven strikeouts in six innings.

The first hit, and run of the game for the Boys in Blue came in the bottom of the fifth when Yasmani Grandal led off with a solo shot to right-center field.

The homer was Greinke's former catcher's 19th of the season and tied the game.

Greinke, did not factor in the decision, allowing just the one run on four hits with one walk and six strikeouts in seven strong innings.

Since leaving the Dodgers in free agency after the 2015 season, Greinke is 2-4 with a 4.49 ERA (20ER/35.1IP) in seven starts against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers would not score again as poor baserunning on the part of Chris Taylor crushed an L.A. rally in the bottom of the ninth.

Smrt baserunning pic.twitter.com/XK1knlRhH9 — MLB Insider Dinger (@atf13atf) September 6, 2017

Both runs by the D-backs in the top of the 10th were unearned, and closer Fernando Rodney closed out the game for his 35th save of the season.

With the victory, Arizona guarantees themselves the season series over the Dodgers in 2017 as they lead 10-8 with one game left to play.

Up Next:

RHP Taijuan Walker heads to the mound for the Diamondbacks as the Dodgers counter with Kenta Maeda in the series finale at the Ravine on Wednesday at 7:10PM PST.

