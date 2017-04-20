Disney 'Guardians' Ride Exterior Revealed

Disneyland Resort revealed the exterior for The Collector's Fortress, the building that's the center piece of the new Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! ride at Disney California Adventure, on Thursday, April 20.

If you're a regular theme park guest, you know that in addition to the all of the neon signs and murals and furry characters and frosting-laden treats you're sure to come across, you're also going to encounter, quite often, the following: tarps and beige walls and "excuse our mess" signs and re-route walkways and the other signals that a new attraction is on the way.

Such as been the case at Disney California Adventure since the fall of 2016. The tallest structure in the park, the former The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror drop ride, donned a sheath of tarps and coverings as crews transformed it into its next incarnation: The Collector's Fortress, the new centerpiece to Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!

The opening date for the ride is on the near horizon — May 27, 2017 — and the coverings have recently been removed from the multi-story building, revealing a series of hue-bright pipes and metallic details. Inside? The "...enigmatic building is home to the soon-to-be-unveiled Tivan Collection, where guests will view the rare items in Taneleer Tivan's extensive holdings, including his newest acquisitions: The Guardians of the Galaxy."

While guests at Disney California Adventure can see the exterior of the building in person now (and it is also visible from far outside the park, too), people who aren't near Anaheim can get a "first look" at the structure on the Disneyland Resort blog, which posted a couple of photos of the just-revealed exterior on Thursday, April 20.

The ride's opening is part of the larger "Summer of Heroes" experience at the park, which will run from May 27 through Sept. 10.

Superhero Encounters, including cameos by Groot and Captain America, are part of the party, as well as an Avengers Training Initiative, a Heroic Encounter with Black Widow, and limited-time merchandise themed to superheroes (as well as eats, too).

