Disney Pirates Treasures: D23 Expo Exhibit

Yo ho ho, what do you know? You know, of course, that Pirates of the Caribbean, the boat-tastic landmark inside Disneyland Park's New Orleans Square, just celebrated its 50th anniversary in March 2017. You also know that another film in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise is on the watery horizon, too ("Dead Men Tell No Tales" debuts on May 27). But best get your sea legs, for more tri-cornered hat high jinks are afoot: A new Walt Disney Archives exhibit called "A Pirate's Life for Me: Disney's Rascals, Scoundrels and Really Bad Eggs" will be on view during the 2017 D23 Expo in July, the mega everything-Disney biennial convention in Anaheim. What should you expect to see? Wait for it: "Hundreds of props, set pieces, photographs, and costumes," including treasures from the films and iconic attraction, will be on view.