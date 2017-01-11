Disneyland FASTPASS: Two Rides Added

Disneyland Resort revealed that Toy Story Mania and Matterhorn Bobsleds are the latest additions to the "ride later/faster" program. (Gene Duncan/Disneyland)

What's the best way to pass your time while standing in a ride line at Disneyland Resort?

You can A) decide which Disney characters best represent each of your friends or B) discuss all of the hilarious anecdotes from the last time you enjoyed the ride or C) play Imagineer and decide all of the park icons you'd make FASTPASS attractions.

And if you've ever participated in C), chances are solid, as solid as a certain stone that holds a certain sword, that you've named the Matterhorn Bobsleds and Toy Story Mania as potential FASTPASS-ready attractions.

Get excited, imaginary Imagineers, for it turns out Cinderella was right: "A dream is a wish that your heart makes," or, in other words, your hope will come to (fast)pass: Disneyland Resort announced on Wednesday, Jan. 11 that the respective Disneyland and Disney California Adventure rides will soon join the popular FASTPASS program.

The FASTPASS program, in short? It allows theme park guests to secure a pass, for a specific time period later the same day, to return to a busy ride and join the shorter FASTPASS queue.

Current FASTPASS attractions at the pair of parks include Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Soarin'.

The news of both the Matterhorn and Toy Story joining the FASTPASS family, which kicked off at the park (as well as at the Magic Kingdom) in 1999, isn't the only fresh word from the Anaheim destination: A new "Disney MaxPass" will launch "(l)ater this year," and will include "unlimited downloads of (guests') high-resolution PhotoPass images" as well as the chance to handle FASTPASS times via "mobile booking."

The Disney MaxPass will be available through the Disneyland App. Price? You'll spend a tenner a day for all of your photo-downloading, FASTPASS-arranging needs.

The park points out that the bustling FASTPASS kiosks, the line-up of six or seven automated pass-giving stands seen in front of the FASTPASS rides, will stay put (and will remain free to use, with no additional charge). There will now be 16 FASTPASS attractions found throughout the resort, says Disneyland.

It's a big announcement for Matterhorn mavens and those who dig the rack-up-the-points thrills of Toy Story, but it isn't the world's best-known theme park's only reveal for the week. Dates for the upcoming Food & Wine Festival at Disney California Adventure were announced, as well as a Southern California resident park-hopper deal.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations