Are your eyes as big as your stomach? Disney California Adventure's Food and Wine Festival is on -- and boy is the food looking good. There are options as simple as smoked mac and cheese or as palate-challenging as a dark chocolate artichoke cake pop. Park guests can buy all these items individually but annual pass holders are offered a a "sip and savor pass" at the park for $45. With it you can try eight items of your choice. You also collect an annual pass pin with each stop! We put NBC4's meteorologist Shanna Mendiola's pass to good use and as she ate all day in between rides. The fest runs March 10 to April 16 celebrating "California spring with unforgettable cuisine, beverages and events," so the Disney blog reads. Until you can get over to Anaheim, look at the bites that will leave you with the happiest mouth on Earth: