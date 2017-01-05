Mystery Act Lined Up for Dodger Stadium

An announcement about a "major concert" coming to Dodger Stadium is expected Thursday.

The Dodgers and Live Nation are expected to make the announcement at 11 a.m. Details about the concert were not immediately available -- refresh this page for updates on the mystery act.

The stadium overlooking downtown Los Angeles has hosted some of the biggest names in music since it opened in 1962. The Rolling Stones, Beatles, KISS, Madonna, U2, Elton John, Simon and Garfunkel, Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Eric Clapton, Bruce Springsteen and AC/DC are some of the performers who have played Dodger Stadium.

The third oldest continually used Major League ballpark in the country also has hosted a papal visit and monster truck events.