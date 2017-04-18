Nolan Arenado homered twice, Trevor Story also connected and the Colorado Rockies held off the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night.
Greg Holland gave up two runs in the ninth inning but earned his eighth save. With runners at first and second, Adrian Gonzalez grounded out to end it.
Arenado hit a two-run homer into the left-field bleachers off Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-3) in the first.
When in Hollywood …
Shine like a star. pic.twitter.com/wPJugPeGAO
— MLB (@MLB) April 19, 2017
The slugger added his sixth of the season in the fifth, sending another pitch from Ryu into the stands between the left-field foul pole and the Dodgers bullpen.
The only National League player with more homers than Arenado is Milwaukee's Eric Thames, who has seven.
HOLY NOLY!#NolanBeingNolan �� pic.twitter.com/Y33b8cGYY1
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 19, 2017
Arenado added a third-inning double for his second three-hit game in his last three starts. Colorado (10-5) won its third straight and improved to 7-2 on the road.
The Dodgers scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth on RBI singles by Justin Turner and Yasmani Grandal, but Adrian Gonzalez grounded out to end the game with the tying run on second base.
In total, the Dodgers stranded 12 men on base, and are struggling with runners in scoring position to start the season.
Logan Forsythe left the game after getting hit by a pitch on his right foot in the first inning. After the game, Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts said that x-ray results were "inconclusive," and that Forsythe would be re-evaluated on Wednesday.
Up Next:
Clayton Kershaw will look to stop the Dodgers three-game losing streak when he heads to the mound on Wednesday night opposite LHP Tyler Anderson for Colorado. First pitch is 7:10PM PST.