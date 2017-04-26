San Francisco Giants' Michael Morse hits a solo home run in front of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Dodgers continue to spin their wheels.

Michael Morse hit the game-tying home run in the bottom of the 8th and Hunter Pence hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th as the San Francisco Giants rallied from a three-run deficit to walk-off against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-3, on Wednesday night at AT&T Park.

It was not the outcome that starter Alex Wood deserved.

Wood fired six shutout innings of one-hit ball, but did not factor in the decision as the Dodgers' bullpen coughed up the lead and then the game in extra innings.

"When I went out for the sixth, I was aware I hadn't given up a hit, but it's hard to think about that when you're only halfway through the game," said Wood. "Overall, I felt good."

Earlier in the day, Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts said that Thursday's starter, Julio Urias, was "here to stay," meaning that the Dodgers currently have six pitchers in the starting rotation, not including Rich Hill, who is expect to throw a simulated game on Friday.

Urias' call up likely means that Wood is headed back to the bullpen, but if his start on Wednesday was any indication of what he can do as a starter, he's going to make it tough on the Dodgers front office to send him back to the pen.

"Wood threw a tremendous game," said Roberts. "We have to close it out. I liked the guys in the spots we put them, it just didn't work out."

Corey Seager celebrated his birthday a day early when he sent a four-seam fastball from Johnny Cueto into the seats in dead-center for his fourth homer of the season.

The Dodgers tacked on two more runs in the inning to lead 3-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.

Rookie Christian Arroyo hit his first home run of his MLB career with a two-run blast in the bottom of the seventh.

Pedro Baez allowed the game-tying homer to former Giants hero Michael Morse in his first at-bat of 2017. Before that homer, Baez had allowed just one hit in seven scoreless innings to start the season.

It was Morse' first home run in two years, last season he was a broadcaster for the MLB Network.

"That was a good at-bat by Morse," added Roberts. "Petey [Baez] tried to go to the fastball again and Morse got the barrel on it."

In the first game the Dodgers have gone extra innings this season, the bullpen struggled as Ross Stripling allowed the first three batters to reach base in the bottom of the 10th before Pence hit a pop up to left field to win the game.

Up Next:

Julio Urias will make his 2017 season debut opposite Matt Moore as the Dodgers look to split the series with the Giants. First pitch is scheduled for 12:45 PM PST.