Los Angeles Dodgers' Austin Barnes, right, celebrates his home run with Kenta Maeda, of Japan, during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Dodgers celebrated Jackie Robinson Day with a statue and a win.

Austin Barnes hit his first career home and Yasiel Puig added a three-run blast in the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 8-4, on the 70th Anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

Nick Ahmed knocked in all four runs for Arizona, but it was not enough as the Dodgers' stole the game on a double-steal attempt in the fifth inning.

With runners on first and third and two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sent relief pitcher Alex Wood to the plate, opting for his pitching on the mound than a pinch-hitter at the plate.

For the second time this season, Roberts called for the double steal attempt and Scott Van Slyke took off from first, looking to entice a throw from Snakes' catcher Chris Herrmann.

Kiké Hernandez, who was on third base, ran halfway down the line, but promptly put on the breaks when he saw Herrmann pump fake the throw to second, and stare him down the line at third.

Herrmann quickly threw down to third, but the throw hit Hernandez in the back and skipped into shallow left field, allowing the Puerto Rican utility player to score on the play.

The Dodgers have struggled with left-handed pitching the better part of the last two seasons, but they got to southpaw Patrick Corbin early and often on Saturday. L.A. scored two runs on three consecutive hits to start the game, including doubles by Logan Forsythe and Justin Turner.

Ahmed delivered for the D-Backs in the top half of the second when he got all the runs back and then some with a three-run blast off Kenta Maeda to give Arizona a 3-2 lead.

The Dodgers would respond, thanks to the first big league home run in the career of catcher Austin Barnes.

Each team would take turns taking the lead in the fourth and fifth innings respectively, until Yasiel Puig broke the game open with a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth.

Puig crushed an 83PMH changeup from Diamondbacks closer Fernando Rodney into the Dodgers' bullpen for his team-leading fourth homer run of the season. Puig's 11 RBI are third in the National League behind Marcell Ozuna and Mark Reynolds.

Kenley Jansen came into the game in the eighth and stayed in the game for the ninth, for a four-out save.

Since the inception of Jackie Robinson Day in 2004, the Dodgers are 11-3 on April 15th, tied for the most wins in MLB history.

Notes:

All MLB players wore the number 42 on Saturday. The Dodgers unveiled the first statue in Stadium history with a pregame celebration on Jackie Robinson before the game.

Logan Forsythe left the game after going 3-for-3 with tightness in his right hamstring.

Up Next:

The Dodgers are expected to activate LHP Rich Hill from the 10-day DL to start on Sunday opposite new D-Backs starter, RHP Taijuan Walker.