Third base coach Gene Glynn #13 of the Minnesota Twins congratulates Brian Dozier #2 on a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of game one of a doubleheader on September 22, 2016 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Dodgers made a move regarding a second baseman on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, it was not the one that fans in Los Angeles were hoping for.

In order to make room for closer Kenley Jansen on the 40-man roster after he finally signed his new five-year, $80 million dollar contract to stay with the only team he's ever known, the Dodgers designated second baseman, Micah Johsnon, for assignment.

Should Johnson get claimed off waivers, the Dodgers would lose out on another option to play second base in the 2017 season. Currently, that position is a gaping black hole on the L.A. roster, and a void that seems to only get larger by the day.

Late on Tuesday, Fox Sports reporter Ken Rosenthal tweeted that the ongoing trade talks between the Minnesota Twins and the Dodgers for All-Star second baseman Brian Dozier had hit a stalwart, and that it was unlikely either team would make a move.

Sources: #Twins, #Dodgers at impasse on Dozier. No momentum toward deal. 1/2 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 10, 2017

The hot stove rumors surrounding Dozier have been happening for months, but in December, it finally appeared like both teams had made some traction when it was leaked that the Dodgers were willing to include top pitching prospect Jose De Leon in the deal.

According to @Ken_Rosenthal#Dodgers and #Twins still haggling over Dozier/JDL. Minny wants more and LA wisely won't balk — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) January 10, 2017

However, according to Rosenthal, the Twins want more than just De Leon in exchange for Dozier. Likely, they are asking for another top prospect in the Dodgers' farm system, such as first baseman Cody Bellinger or outfielder Alex Verdugo, two young minor leaguers that are deemed "untouchable."

De Leon is certainly a great piece for any trade to start with, but it's possible the Twins scouts don't deem the Puerto Rican right-hander as valuable as most in Major League Baseball do. As of now, the Dodgers are moving on to plans B, C, and D as the trade talks have stalled.

If the deal for Dozier is indeed dead (but likely it could start up again if the Twins don't get a better offer), the Dodgers will turn their attention to Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler or perhaps Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Logan Forsythe.

Veteran second baseman Chase Utley is still out there, and the Dodgers could re-sign him regardless of whether they make a trade or not to add a left-handed bat off the bench, and an experienced presence to continue to nurture the growth of 2016 NL Rookie of the Year, Corey Seager.

If the Dodgers can't land a second baseman via trade, look for them to re-sign Utley and promote a guy like Willie Calhoun from the minors.

In other Dodger news, the Cincinnati Reds have officially signed former L.A. relief pitcher Louis "Sweet Lou" Coleman. The 30-year-old right-hander had a 4.69 ERA in 38 innings with the team last season.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles, is still on the look out for a reliever, primarily in the role of setup man for Jansen. Last year's eighth inning guy, Joe Blanton, is still available as a free agent, as is former closers Neftali Feliz, Santiago Casilla, and Greg Holland.