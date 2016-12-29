Joc Pederson #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with Corey Seager #5 after they defeated the Chicago Cubs in game three of the NLCS. The two rising stars are hosting a youth baseball camp together in Hawaii this week.

Aloha and Mahalo!

That's what Los Angeles Dodgers youngsters, Joc Pederson and Corey Seager, have been saying this week as they hang out in Hawaii.

Pederson and Seager are on the island of Oahu this week, hosting a youth baseball camp and home run derby for a local Hawaiian charity organization known as the Kemoeatu Brothers Foundation.

All proceeds of the two-day camp open for kids ages 8-14, which took place on Wednesday, December 28 and Thursday, December 29 go to the foundation with the Home Run Derby open to all ages in order to benefit the foundation that aims to improve the lives of underprivileged youth in Hawaii.

"I remember going to camps when I was young and looking up to the people that were there," Seager, the 2016 NL Rookie of the Year, told local reporters. "So it's kind of nice to be in that role and guide these kids and have fun with it at the same time."

"You know it means a lot to be able to give back and be in the position Corey and I are in," added Pederson. "So, to come here and help the kids and see a smile on their face is priceless and it's all going to a great cause."

Seager and Pederson also donated to the charity as well.

.@coreyseager_5 & @yungjoc650 are supporting the local youth in Hawaii with a baseball camp benefiting the Kemoeatu Brothers Foundation. pic.twitter.com/uPyIq2FgLp — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 28, 2016

Seager has stayed silent on social media throughout the trip, but Pederson has posted many pictures and videos of the trip, including sightseeing, playing golf, and hanging out at the resort.

Come check out Corey and my camp this week to help raise money for the Kemoeatu Brothers Foundation 🤙🏽 #ReadTheirStory A photo posted by Joc Pederson (@yungjoc650) on Dec 27, 2016 at 12:38pm PST

The 24-year-old centerfielder even posted a picture of himself working out in the ocean on one of the many pristine Hawaiian beaches, issuing a postseason workout challenge to teammate Adrian Gonzalez.

Yooo @adrian_eltitan what you do today? A video posted by Joc Pederson (@yungjoc650) on Dec 26, 2016 at 9:49am PST

Gonzalez's response?

@yungjoc650 Not run on the water in Hawaii, that is for sure. I like how you are working out on vacation though. #dodgersnodaysoff@Dodgers — Adrián González (@Adrian_ElTitan) December 26, 2016