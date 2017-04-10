Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs hits a run scoring double in the 3rd inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the home opening game at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

They should have walked Anthony Rizzo.

Rizzo delivered the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the ninth, and the Chicago Cubs recorded a walk-off win against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2, in a rematch of the National League Championship Series.

Last October, the Cubs came-from-behind to beat the Dodgers in six games, but on Monday night, fans flew the "W," at Wrigley Field on the night that the Cubs raised their first World Series banner in 108 years.

Alex Wood came out of the bullpen to make a spot-start for the Boys in Blue in place of the injured Rich Hill who went on the 10-day disabled list with a blister on his left middle finger.

Wood pitched well, but was unlucky in the third inning when Yasiel Puig dropped a flay ball in four territory that would have ended the inning. Instead, Kyle Schwarber walked and scored a few pitches later on a double by Kris Bryant.

The Dodgers had a chance to tie or take the lead in the top of the sixth after a one-out double by Corey Seager put runners on second and third, but Justin Turner popped out and Scott Van Slyke hit a timid grounder back to the pitcher to end the inning.

L.A. had another ample opportunity to break the game open in the top half of the seventh, when they loaded the bases with no outs for Joc Pederson. However, Pederson hit a shallow pop fly and Andrew Toles followed with an inning-ending double play.

The Dodgers finally got the game-tying run thanks to a mistake by the Cubs in the top of the eighth. After a leadoff single by Logan Forsythe, pinch-hitter Chase Utley came up with runners on first and second and one out.

Utley had appeared to ground into the inning-ending double play at first base, but shortstop Addison Russell's throw to first was wild and skipped into the Cubs' dugout, allowing Forsythe to score the tying run.

After the Dodgers went down quietly in the 9th, relief pitcher Sergio Romo returned to the mound for the bottom of the ninth, but promptly allowed a leadoff single to Jon Jay.

Two batters later, Jay was in scoring position with one out, and Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts brought in Kenley Jansen to try and keep the game tied. After striking out the reigning NL MVP, Kris Bryant, Roberts and Jansen opted to not walk Rizzo with first base open and Ben Zobrist on deck.

Rizzo singled to left field, scoring Jay and give the Cubs the win.

The game was originally supposed to start at 5:10PM PST with a 30 minute pregame celebration. However, rain prolonged the festivities, so the Cubs' players watched their former teammate, David Ross, on Dancing With The Stars during the hour-long delay.

Up Next:

The Dodgers (4-4) will send RHP Brandon McCarthy to the mound on Wednesday as the Cubs (5-2) counter with RHP John lackey with first pitch scheduled for 5:05PM PST.