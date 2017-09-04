J.D. Martinez #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the dugout after his second homerun of the game during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on September 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

They're trapped in a nosedive.

J.D. Martinez tied an MLB record with four home runs and Robbie Ray threw eight shutout innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks destroyed the Los Angeles Dodgers, 13-0, on Labor Day at Dodger Stadium.

Martinez was acquired from the Detroit Tigers before the July 31st trade deadline in order to give Arizona another right-handed bat that could hit left-handed pitching like the Dodgers.

Martinez did exactly what he was brought to the Diamondbacks to do on Monday as he homered off Rich Hill in the fourth inning, Pedro Baez in the seventh inning, Josh Fields in the eighth inning, and Wilmer Font in the ninth inning.

Martinez became the 16th player in the modern era of MLB history to homer four times in a single game and the second one to do it this season, joining Scooter Gennett of the Cincinnati Reds.

Aditionally, according to MLB Random Stats Martinez is the first player since 1954 to hit a home run off four different pitchers in a game, and he did it in four straight plate appearances.

Ray (12-5) was perfect through five innings and recorded a career-high 14 strikeouts against the Dodgers as the red-hot D-backs won their 11th consecutive game.

Arizona's 11-game winning streak is tied for the longest in baseball this season, and they have not trailed 88 consecutive innings over the course of the streak, the longest since 1912.

Ray became the first pitcher in MLB history to record four separate 10+ strikeout games in a single season against the same team, all against the division rival Dodgers as he scattered just three hits with no walks in 7 and 2/3 shutout innings.

The All-Star pitcher has been on fire this season and is 10-2 with a 1.94 ERA since May 20th.

Hill (9-7) had a much better start than he did against the Diamondbacks last week in Phoenix when he allowed five runs in the first inning.

Hill did not allow a hit through the first three innings on Monday before he surrendered the two-run blast to Martinez in the top of the fourth.

J.D. Martinez hits a 2-run home run for his 31st home run of the season!!! #OurSeasonpic.twitter.com/5tykAKCN1r — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB_) September 5, 2017

Hill allowed two runs on two hits with one walk and nine strikeouts in six strong innings, but has yet to record a win over the Snakes this season as he fell to 0-4 with a 5.16 ERA in 2017.

Brandon Drury and Adam Rosales also homered for Arizona as the Diamondbacks went deep a total of six times in the game.

The six home runs allowed by the Dodgers were the most this season, and they most they've allwed in a game since June 24, 2009 against the Chicago White Sox.

It was also the most home runs hit by a visiting team in Dodger Stadium as the Diamondbacks tied the Cincinnati Reds who also hit six at Chavez Ravine on Aug. 2, 2001.

The Dodgers tailspin continues as they have lost nine of their last 10 games overall and four in a row to Arizona.

They lost against an N.L. West opponent for just the second time at home this season, and now trail the Diamondbacks 9-8 in the season series.

The 13-run scoreless loss was the worst of the season for Los Angeles.

Up Next:

For the second time in a week, the Dodgers will face old friend Zack Greinke as the Diamondbacks look for an MLB-best 12-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Dodgers send Hyun-Jin Ryu to the mound at 7:10PM PST.