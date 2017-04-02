Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the San Diego Padres during opening day at Dodger Stadium.

It's official.

The Los Angeles Dodgers finished up their preseason with on Saturday night with a 4-4 tie against their neighbors to the south the Anaheim Angels.

With the Freeway Series wrapped up, all eyes focus on the team's Opening Day 25-man roster, which was formally announced on Sunday.

Here are the 25 players that will don Dodger blue at Chavez Ravine on April 3:

Catchers: Yasmani Grandal (starter), Austin Barnes.

Infielders: Adrian Gonzalez (1B), Logan Forsythe (2B), Corey Seager (SS), Justin Turner (3B) and Chase Utley (2B).

Outfielders: Yasiel Puig (RF), Joc Pederson (CF) Andrew Toles (LF) and Franklin Guiterrez.

Utility Players: Kiké Hernandez, Scott Van Slyke.

Relief Pitchers: Kenley Jansen, Sergio Romo, Grant Dayton, Chris Hatcher, Luis Avilan, Alex Wood, and Ross Stripling.

Starting Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw, Kenta Maeda, Rich Hill, Brandon McCarthy and Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Disabled List: Pedro Báez, RHP (10-day, right wrist contusion, retroactive to March 30), Andre Ethier, OF (10-day, lumbar disk herniation, retroactive to March 30), Yimi García, RHP (60-day, right elbow surgery), Scott Kazmir, LHP (10-day, left hip strain, retroactive to March 30), Josh Ravin, RHP (10-day, right groin strain, retroactive to March 30), and Brock Stewart, RHP (10-day, right shoulder tendinitis, retroactive to March 30)