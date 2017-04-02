It's official.
The Los Angeles Dodgers finished up their preseason with on Saturday night with a 4-4 tie against their neighbors to the south the Anaheim Angels.
With the Freeway Series wrapped up, all eyes focus on the team's Opening Day 25-man roster, which was formally announced on Sunday.
Here are the 25 players that will don Dodger blue at Chavez Ravine on April 3:
Catchers: Yasmani Grandal (starter), Austin Barnes.
Infielders: Adrian Gonzalez (1B), Logan Forsythe (2B), Corey Seager (SS), Justin Turner (3B) and Chase Utley (2B).
Outfielders: Yasiel Puig (RF), Joc Pederson (CF) Andrew Toles (LF) and Franklin Guiterrez.
Utility Players: Kiké Hernandez, Scott Van Slyke.
Relief Pitchers: Kenley Jansen, Sergio Romo, Grant Dayton, Chris Hatcher, Luis Avilan, Alex Wood, and Ross Stripling.
Starting Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw, Kenta Maeda, Rich Hill, Brandon McCarthy and Hyun-Jin Ryu.
Disabled List: Pedro Báez, RHP (10-day, right wrist contusion, retroactive to March 30), Andre Ethier, OF (10-day, lumbar disk herniation, retroactive to March 30), Yimi García, RHP (60-day, right elbow surgery), Scott Kazmir, LHP (10-day, left hip strain, retroactive to March 30), Josh Ravin, RHP (10-day, right groin strain, retroactive to March 30), and Brock Stewart, RHP (10-day, right shoulder tendinitis, retroactive to March 30)