Opening Day is hours away and the Los Angeles Dodgers have announced 33 theme nights in addition to their various promotional packages ahead of the first pitch thrown for the 2017 season.

In addition to the traditional, UCLA, USC, Clippers, Lakers, Kings, Star Wars and Hello Kitty nights, the Dodgers added some new themed nights that will certainly keep fans interested through the dog days of summer.

The new intriguing themes include a "Game of Thrones" Night and a Cal State Long Beach Dirtbags' night.

Here's the full 2017 Dodgers' Promotional Schedule:

Date Opponent Promotion

4/3 Mon SD Magnet Schedule

4/4 Tue SD Phone Charger/ CSU Long Beach Night

4/5 Wed SD Replica Fernando Valenzuela Jersey

4/6 Thu SD Mid-Day Matinee Game

4/14 Fri ARI Friday Night Fireworks

4/15 Sat ARI Replica Jackie Robinson Statue

4/16 Sun ARI Kenta Maeda Fathead

4/18 Tue COL Knit Cap

4/19 Wed COL Tommy Lasorda HOF Coin/USC Night

4/28 Fri PHI Friday Night Fireworks/UCLA Night

4/29 Sat PHI Corey Seager Bobblehead

4/30 Sun PHI Kids Batting Helmet/Viva Los Dodgers

5/1 Mon SF Hershiser's Scoreless Coin/Teacher Night

5/2 Tue SF Military Appreciation Night

5/3 Wed SF Vin Scully Ceremony & Microphone Statue

5/8 Mon PIT Chips and Salsa Dish

5/9 Tue PIT Mexican Heritage Night

5/10 Wed PIT Kenley Jansen Bobblehead

5/18 Thu MIA Kershaw's No-Hitter Coin/Japan Night

5/19 Fri MIA Friday Night Fireworks

5/20 Sat MIA Dodger Pullover/Pups at the Park

5/21 Sun MIA Kids Sunglasses

5/23 Tue STL Joc Pederson Bobblehead

5/24 Wed STL Korea Night

5/25 Thu STL Weekender Bag/ Hello Kitty Night

5/26 Fri CHC Friday Night Fireworks

5/28 Sun CHC Viva Los Dodgers

6/5 Mon WSH Firefighter Appreciation Night

6/6 Tue WSH Justin Turner Bobblehead

6/7 Wed WSH Mid-Day Matinee Game

6/9 Fri CIN Friday Night Fireworks/LGBT Night

6/10 Sat CIN Old-Timers Game

6/11 Sun CIN Kids T-Shirt

6/19 Mon NYM Brooklyn Cap/African-American Night

6/20 Tue NYM Tote Bag

6/21 Wed NYM Andre Ethier Bobblehead

6/23 Fri COL Friday Night Fireworks/Fillipino Night

6/24 Sat COL Beach Towel

6/25 Sun COL Kids Water Bottle/ Viva Los Dodgers

6/26 Mon LAA Gibson 1988 World Series Homer Coin

6/27 Tue LAA Clayton Kershaw Jersey T-Shirt

7/4 Tue ARI 4th of July Fireworks

7/6 Thu ARI Dave Roberts Bobblehead

7/7 Fri KC Friday Night Fireworks/Star Wars Night

7/8 Sat KC Bluetooth Speaker

7/9 Sun KC Kids Replica Corey Seager Bat

7/20 Thu ATL 1984 Olympics Coin

7/21 Fri ATL Friday Night Fireworks

7/22 Sat ATL Movie Night

7/23 Sun ATL Kids Pillow Case

7/24 Mon MIN Justin Turner Replica Jersey

7/25 Tue MIN Clippers Night

7/26 Wed MIN Clayton Kershaw Bobblehead

7/28 Fri SF Friday Night Fireworks

7/30 Sun SF Dodger Bandages/Viva Los Dodgers

8/11 Fri SD Friday Night Fireworks

8/12 Sat SD Sandy Koufax Perfect Game Coin

8/13 Sun SD Kids Back-to-School Backpack

8/15 Tue CHW Gil Hodges Bobblehead

8/16 Wed CHW Socks

8/25 Fri MIL Friday Night Fireworks

8/26 Sat MIL Rick Monday Coin/LA Kings Night

8/27 Sun MIL Kids Hamper/Viva Los Dodgers

9/4 Mon ARI Labor Day BBQ Gloves

9/6 Wed ARI Adrian Gonzalez Bobblehead

9/7 Thu COL Law Enforcement Appreciation Night

9/8 Fri COL Friday Night Fireworks

9/9 Sat COL Fernandomania Coin

9/10 Sun COL Kids Trash Can

9/22 Fri SF Friday Night Fireworks

9/23 Sat SF La Gran Fiesta

9/24 Sun SF Fan Appreciation Day

9/26 Tue SD Final Bobblehead Giveaway

9/27 Wed SD Hispanic Heritage Night