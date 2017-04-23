Justin Turner #10 and Corey Seager #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate with Yasmani Grandal #9 after scoring runs against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on April 23, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

One inning was all they needed.

The Dodgers scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning as they came back to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6-2, on Sunday afternoon at Chase Field.

The Dodgers managed to salvage a game in the three-game series in Phoenix, avoiding the sweep after allowing back-to-back double-digit runs to the D-Backs on Friday and Saturday.

Brandon McCarthy, easily the Player of the Game for Los Angeles, started off the fifth inning with a leadoff walk, Joc Pederson also received a free pass, putting the go-ahead run at the plate in reigning NL Rookie of the Year, Corey Seager.

Seager drove a double to the gap in left-center, scoring both McCarthy and Pederson on the play to tie the game.

Two batters later, Adrian Gonzalez plated two on an RBI double off the wall that just missed getting out of the ballpark.

One pitch later, the ball did leave the ballpark as Grandal crushed a changeup over the wall in right-center to give the Dodgers a 6-2 lead, capping off the comeback and the monster inning for the Boys in Blue.

McCarthy (3-0), has been a savior for the Dodgers below average season so far. The lanky right-hander allowed just two runs, a first inning homer to Paul Goldschmidt, on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts in seven strong innings.

D-backs strike first on Goldy's third HR. Sweep getting closer. Stream the #Dbacks and Dodgers via FOX Sports Go: https://t.co/xsFFJzXJH5pic.twitter.com/805di5M4Yd — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) April 23, 2017

Outside of Clayton Kershaw, McCarthy has been the best starting pitcher for the Dodgers. He has had three quality starts in his first four appearances and is undefeated with a 2.25 ERA on the young season.

Sergio Romo bounced back from a rough outing in the first game of the series, by pitching a scoreless ninth, securing the victory for the Dodgers.

Up Next:

The Dodgers (9-10) renew their rivalry with the San Francisco Giants as they clash at AT&T Park on Monday night in their first series of the 2017 season. LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-3) will square off with RHP Matt Cain (1-0) at 7:15PM PST.