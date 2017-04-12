Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Andrew Toles (60) rounds the bases after his home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

It wasn't pretty, but it worked.

Andrew Toles hit a leadoff home run and it was all the Los Angeles Dodgers would need as they hung on to defeat the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs, 2-0, on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.

Brandon McCarthy threw six scoreless innings and the Dodgers' bullpen combined for three more with Kenley Jansen getting the save, as L.A. evened the three-game series with the Cubs at a game apiece, in their highly anticipated NLCS rematch.

McCarthy (2-0) joined Clayton Kershaw as the only two Dodgers starters to have two quality starts on the season.

Discover Your Dodgers: Logan Forsythe (Short)

NBC LA sports reporter, Michael J. Duarte, interviews new Dodgers' second baseman, Logan Forsythe, to discuss his new teammates and his favorite things. (Published Monday, April 10, 2017)

The Dodgers lanky right-hander, allowed just four hits with three walks and four strikeouts in six shutout innings at Wrigley.

After struggling through the first two innings, John Lackey settled in and continued his dominance over the Dodgers. The 15-year veteran starter allowed just one run, on four hits, with three walks and 10 strikeouts in six strong innings for Chicago.

Toles sent the third pitch he saw from Lackey into the bleachers in right field for the first and only run of the game. The lazer shot was Toles second home run of the season.

A bizarre series of events gave the Dodgers an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning.

With two outs, and Chase Utley at first, Toles struck out on a pitch in the dirt. Wilson Contreas tried to throw him out at first, but his throw bounced past Anthony Rizzo and into foul territory.

Utley, who was hustling on the play, rounded third and headed for home. He appeared to be out at the plate on a great throw by 2B Ben Zobrist, but Hector Rendon dropped the ball allowing Utley to score.

Rendon was injured on the play at the plate and had to come out of the game.

The good news for the Dodgers is they won the game, the bad news is that they continue to struggle with the bases loaded. After finishing 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position in Monday's loss, the Dodgers stranded the bases loaded twice in the game, including an inning-ending double play by pinch-hitter, Justin Turner, in the eighth inning.

Turner did not start the game with a quad injury.

The Dodgers almost gifted the Cubs a run in the bottom of the eighth inning after Adrian Gonzalez dropped an easy throw to first, allowing Albert Almora Jr. to advance to second on the error.

Luckikly, Ross Stripling battled through, striking out Jon Jay before Luis Avilan finished the inning off.

Up Next:

The Dodgers will give the ball to Hyun-Jin Ryu on Thursday afternoon as they face old friend, Brett Anderson, who starts for the Cubs at 11:20AM PST.