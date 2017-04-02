General view of Dodger Stadium on Opening Day in 2015. The Dodgers have the 4th lowest ticket prices in MLB for the 2017 season.

Los Angeles might be the fourth most expensive city to live in the country, but tickets to see their baseball team are not.

According to Tick Pick, the Los Angeles Dodgers have the fourth lowest ticket prices than any other team in the Major Leagues, with the Angels, the second lowest.

The prices are based on a national average ranging from the most expensive seat, to the least expensive seat and how many of each are available.

The Dodgers list an average ticket price of $44.99 per home game, pennies compared to the reigning World Series Champion Chicago Cubs whose average ticket to a game sells for a whopping $150.63.

The Yankees ($106.05) and Red Sox ($102.09) sport the second and third most expensive tickets, respectively, followed by the Atlanta Braves ($101.08), a team that will christen their new stadium, Sun Trust Park, on Monday night.

The cheapest ticket in the league belongs to the Chicago White Sox, who despite being located just 10 miles away from Wrigley Field have an average ticket price of just $30.26.

The Dodgers have led the season in attendance for the past four seasons with over three million fans entering the turnstiles each and every year the team has won the National League West Division Title.

The reasonable cost of admission is surely the cause behind this trend, as is the capacity at Dodger Stadium, which seats over 56,000 people, the largest stadium capacity in all of baseball.

Fans will be happy to learn that the price of parking has not gone up in the offseason, and that parking passes can be pre-purchased online. Pre-paid passes are just $10, and parking at the gate is $20. Fans can purchase their passes at www.dodgers.com/parking.

If you're a Dodgers' fan who only attends a handful of home games every season, the chart beloew shows the most expensive tickets to games at Dodger Stadium for the 2017 season.

Monday's Opening Day is the most expensive ticket, costing a whopping, $226.30 on average. No surprise, home games against the Giants are the next most expensive tickets, and finally the Dodgers three-game homestand during the final weekend in May against the reigning World Series Champion, Chicago Cubs, also made the list, with tickets costing nearly $100 on average.