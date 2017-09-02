Yu Darvish #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the first inning in game two of a doubleheader against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on September 2, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

It was a long day.

Yu Darvish struggled and the offense didn't do much either as the Los Angeles lost to the San Diego Padres, 7-2, in the second game of a day-night double doubleheader as they were swept on Saturday at Petco Park.

This was not what the Dodgers were expecting when they traded for the four-time All-Star at the MLB trade deadline on July 31st.

Although maybe they should have.

Darvish (8-11) was off to his worst season with the Rangers before the trade, and had allowed a career-high 10 runs against the Miami Marlins just days before the trade.

In the nightcap on Saturday night, Darvish got tagged for five runs by a weak Padres lineup as he allowed eight hits with three walks and five strikeouts in just three short innings.

The Dodgers struck first with a run in the top of the first as Justin Turner hit an RBI double that scored Justin Granderson.

Turner appeared in the matinee as well as he hit a two-run, pinch-hit home run in the top of the ninth earlier in the day.

Justin Turner and the #Dodgers rallied in the ninth, but it was all for not, as Yangervis Solarte walked it off for the #Padres. pic.twitter.com/EcmFcOSYaK — Today in the MLB (@TodayintheMLB) September 2, 2017

The Padres tied the game off Darvish in the bottom half of the first inning and then broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the third, including a home run by Carlos Asuaje.

Carlos Asuaje hits a solo home run for his 4th home run of the season!!! #LetsGoPadrespic.twitter.com/vXoSaRrdCP — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB_) September 3, 2017

Darvish has had two awful games in his five starts with the Dodgers since the trade and does not appear to look anything like the Darvish of old (pre-Tommy John surgery).

Los Angeles has lost seven of their last eight games, and were swept in a doubleheader for the first time since April 20, 2013 when they lost both games to the Orioles in Baltimore.

Up Next:

Cy Young candidate Alex Wood is expected to be activated off the disabled list and will look to get Los Angeles off the mat against RHP Jhoulys Chacin at 1:40 PM PST.

