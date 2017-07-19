Chris Taylor #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Chicago White Sox, while rookie Yoan Moncada looks on during the first inning on July 19, 2017 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

Rain, rain, go away, but the Dodgers win anyway.

Chris Taylor, Corey Seager, and Enrique Henrnadez all homered as the Los Angeles Dodgers won in a rain-soaked rout, 9-1, over the White Sox in seven innings on Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

Taylor hit a leadoff homer to start the game, but the torrential downpour of baseballs in the stands didn't end there.

Melky Cabrera tied the game in the bottom half of the first with his 12th home run of the season to tie the game at one apiece.

Hernandez hit solo shots in the second and third respectively, as he recorded his first multi-homer game of the season.

Seager followed Hernandez with a two-run home run of his own as the Dodgers took a commanding 5-1 lead after four frames.

Seager's home run was his 44th of his career as a shortstop (45 total), breaking the Los Angeles Dodgers' record of 43 held by Rafael Furcal. The all-time franchise record for home runs by a Dodgers' shortstop is 122 by Pee Wee Reese.

The Dodgers broke the game open with a four-run sixth inning that started with five consecutive hits.

Shortly after the seventh inning, the rain and wind came pouring down and after a brief delay, the game was called by the umpires.

Kenta Maeda (8-4) earned the win, allowing one run on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts in his first start since July 7, against the Kansas City Royals.

In interleague play, Maeda is 3-0 with a 0.53 ERA against the Royals, Angels and White Sox in 2017.

White Sox starter, Carlos Rodon (1-3), got rocked, allowing five runs on seven hits with three walks and four strikeouts in the loss.

Chicago's top prospect, Yoan Moncada, was called up before the game, and went 0-for-2 with a walk in his White Sox debut.

Moncada was famously required from the Boston Red Sox in a blockbuster offseason trade that sent Chris Sale to Beantown.

The Dodgers are now 31-4 in their last 35 games, the best stretch in franchise history and longest stretch since the Brooklyn Superbas in 1899 went 31-4.

The victory gave the Dodgers their 11th consecutive win, the longest active streak in baseball, and LA's longest streak of the season after a 10-game winning streak last month.

The win also completed a two-game sweep of the White Sox, the Dodgers' 12th sweep of the season. In the last 40 years, the most sweeps the Dodgers had in a single season was 13 in 1978.

Los Angeles can tie that mark with a sweep in their next series.

Up Next:

The Dodgers return home to the friendly confines of Chavez Ravine for a 10-game home stand starting on Thursday. Brandon McCarthy starts opposite Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Foltynewicx at 7:10PM PST.