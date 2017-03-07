Yasiel Puig #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers watches from the dugout during the spring training game against the Oakland Athletics at Camelback Ranch on March 10, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Burglars netted jewelry and other valuables last month from the Sherman Oaks home of Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig.

The crime occurred some time during the week of Feb. 27 at Puig's residence in the 15000 block of Greenleaf Street, police said. The father of Puig's girlfriend told NBC4 that he was house-sitting while the Dodgers outfielder was at spring training in Arizona.

He said a window had been shattered, but it was not clear how the thieves entered the home. Jewelry and other items were taken from the home.

TMZ.com reported that the items taken included three "high-end Rolex watches."

No arrests were reported.