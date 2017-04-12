Pictured is one of 20 dogs rescued from what was suspected to be a large-scale dog fighting operation in Ontario Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Twenty dogs were rescued Wednesday from an Ontario home thought to be a large scale dog-fighting operation.

When Inland Valley Humane Society, S.P.C.A Humane Officers and the Ontario Police Department searched a home in the 1100 block of Vine Avenue, they found 20 dogs and equipment used to train the animals for dog-fighting, including treadmills, weights, and bungee cords.

One person was arrested, the Inland Valley Humane Society said.

The dogs were rescued and we being evaluated by a veterinary staff. At least one dog was discovered with a broken leg that had never been treated.