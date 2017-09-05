Dog Haus: New Oktoberwürst Sausage

Oktoberfest eats are headed this way, with this boutique hot dog chain the first out of the gate.

Hot dogs? If you're partial to the frankfurter, you probably enjoyed a few over the summer season.

They sizzle up on the grill, slide well into a bun, and top nicely with mustard, relish, and, if you dare, ketchup. (It's a controversial conversation topic among some frankfurter-loving friends, but one worth exploring.)

But Labor Day Weekend has a knack for changing up the hot dog paradigm. The meaty, toppable foodstuffs don't go away, at all, but you're bound to hear more about the sausages and bratwursts of Oktoberfest than, say, traditional, grill-based summer hot dogs.

Dog Haus, the started-in-Pasadena boutique hot dog chain, is jumpstarting the Oktoberfest sausage season with its just-debuted Oktoberwürst. A sausage created by Adam Gertler, the Würstmacher for the ever-growing company, the Oktoberwürst holds a line-up of savory ingredients, ingredients that pay homage to the fall.

Emmentaler cheese makes a cameo, and Cajun spices, too, as well as chopped scallions and mustard aioli for added heat and zing. And is that Bierwürst you're tasting? It is, and it is made in-house, too.

As for the bun element? If you were hoping we'd type "Grilled King's Hawaiian Rolls," well, wishes come true.

The sausages are available at every Dog Hause location through Oct. 31, which is when many Oktoberfest parties begin to perform their final Chicken Dances of the year. The price for this tummy-filler? It's $8.49.

Dog Haus recommends wearing your lederhosen when you order and eat your Oktoberwürst, but any outfit will do, as long as it can handle some mustard aioli dribbles and King Hawaiian Roll crumbs.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations