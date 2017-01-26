A special Disneyland trip was back on for a girl with cerebral palsy after strangers donated oxygen tanks. The family van was stolen along with medical equipment inside, making it impossible for the family to make the trip. But after the donations, the family was able to go Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (Published 19 minutes ago)

A special birthday trip for an 8-year-old Los Angeles girl with cerebral palsy was put on hold after the family's van was stolen along with much-needed oxygen tanks and medical equipment. But after NBC4 viewers heard about the little girl's plight, they donated oxygen tanks and the trip was back on Thursday.

Los Angeles residents heard the family's story on the NBC4 News Wednesday when the Shaw family came forward to report their van -- with oxygen tanks, suctioning equipment, wheelchair and a special car seat inside -- was stolen right from the front of the family's Wilmington home sometime Sunday night.

They said the medical equipment was worth $60,000 alone.

The theft made an upcoming Disneyland trip to celebrate Cristina Shaw's 8th birthday impossible as she depends on her oxygen tanks.

Van for Special Needs Girl Stolen

Cristina loves princesses and her father said nothing gets her more excited than her annual week-long trip to Disneyland.

"When she sees the princesses she totally responds and reacts," Jim Shaw said. "You can just see the joy on her face."

Cristina needs the extra tanks for any extended trip outside the family's home in Wilmington. Because of brain damage suffered during her birth, Cristina needs around-the-clock care. Her family and caregivers make sure she has a constant supply of oxygen.

After viewers saw Cristina's story on the NBC4 News, the family called the station to say strangers donated multiple oxygen tanks and the trip was back on.

The stolen van was still not recovered as of Thursday. It was described as a 2011 White Toyota Sienna with license plate 6SBLB92.

The family also said their insurance would cover the van but not the $60,000 worth of equipment inside.

Without the tanks, Cristina's father said he might have made the trip work by making multiple trips to El Segundo to refill the three oxygen tanks they family has left.

But thanks to the kindness of strangers, the whole family can celebrate the trip without being separated.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe account set up to help Cristina's family, you may do so here. Note that GoFundMe deducts 7.9 percent of all funds raised in the form of platform and payment processing charges.