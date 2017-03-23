Double Slaying May Have Been Part of Gang Feud: Police

Pasadena police this week said they believe an investigation into double slaying in January was part of a gang feud that goes back to December and is likely connected to at least one other killing in the area.

Police hope a composite sketch of one of the men involved will help lead to an arrest.

The man is described as black with a medium complexion, between 25 and 30 years old, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11 inches tall, and weighing about 215 pounds.

He's one of four men wanted for the killing of two people on Claremont Street in Pasadena on Jan. 6.

It wasn't until police put out a request for information from the public this week that witnesses came forward with new information which led to the composite sketch.

"For us to have something of this magnitude is something we take serious," said Lt. Jesse Carrillo, of the Pasadena Police Department. "We do our due diligence to investigate and we often do this in collaboration with our communities."

One of the victims was Antoine Sutphen, 23. He and the other victim were attending a vigil for another man who was shot and killed nearby in December.

Police believe both shootings are related and are looking into whether a third shooting at the same corner the next day is also connected.

Police believe the violence is connected to a feud between gang members from Pasadena and gang members from Duarte.