A car smashed into a library in Downey, leaving the building compromised early Thursday, March 9, 2017.

A male was arrested Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence after he allegedly backed his car right into a library in Downey.

The crash occurred just before 1:45 a.m. at Downey City Library on Brookshire Avenue, according Downey police Sgt. Mark Haxton.

The driver crashed the car into the wall, smashing into shelves and compromising the structure of the building, police said.

The library is just down the street from the police station.

There were no reported injuries.

Information about the driver was not immediately available.