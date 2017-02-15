'Downton' Costumes: Orange County Exhibit

While devotees of "Downton Abbey," the quaint corker of a period series that first aired on ITV in Britain, then on PBS in the United States, regularly cited favorite storylines and twists, it was the show's clothing that attracted much viewer attention.

All of those sumptuous beaded gowns, and tiaras, and gloves, and hats that represented the high fashion of the time, giving modern-day fans a chance to see what an upper crust family might have worn from 1912 through 1925. Those were tumultuous times, with change coming for the well-heeled families of England, and the sartorial splendor reflected how society, rules, and mores were evolving.

Some of that sartorial splendor has been touring the U.S. in recent months, and the tour's most recent stop, Orange County, means Southern Californian mavens of "Downton Abbey" can now take an up-close peek at nearly 40 costumes.

"Dressing Downton: Changing Fashion for Changing Times" debuted at Muzeo in Anaheim on Sunday, Feb. 12, and will run through Sunday, May 7.

It's "the only West Coast appearance" for the elegant exhibition, so turn your carriage in the direction of the museum if you'd like to eye the fancy frocks donned by Lady Mary Crawley, her sister, Lady Edith, their mother Cora, and a host of other "Downton" denizens known to millions of fans.

You'd never simply stop by the regal house seen in the series without a prior announcement or handwritten letter, surely. So surely you'll purchase a timed ticket for the popular exhibition, which will give smaller groups the chance to eye the clothes in a more sedate, leisurely fashion.

Muzeo is closed on Mondays, the day when many U.S. fans discussed the Sunday-night-airing series. So do note that.

"Downton Abbey" may have ended, at least in the States in 2016, but its legacy lives on through repeat viewings, tours of Highclere Castle (the Hampshire-based location of the show's main setting), and this, a fashion feast that's now on view in Anaheim.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations