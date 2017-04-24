Downtown Los Angeles Is Getting a New 66-Story Tower

Southern California residents will soon be welcoming another steel tower to the Los Angeles skyline.

Newly-released renderings depict the 66-story tower, which is expected to be located at 925 S. Figueroa Street, near LA Live.

Named the Figueroa Centre, the tower will be located across from the Original Pantry Cafe restaurant and next to Hotel Figueroa. It is set to have 200 condominiums, a hotel with 220 rooms and plenty of commercial space as well as a car garage. A total of 10 restaurants are slated to be housed in the mix-used development.

The 975-foot tower is being developed by Justin Leong’s Regalian. Its design was produced by architecture firm Callison RTKL, who also designed the Oceanwide Plaza close to the Staples Center.

Upon completion, Figueroa Centre will feature the tallest residential tower in the area, according to the architect of the project. Here's a glimpse of the upcoming tower: