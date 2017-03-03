Driver Sprints From Car, Climbs Wall When Pursuit Dead-Ends in Alley | NBC Southern California
Driver Sprints From Car, Climbs Wall When Pursuit Dead-Ends in Alley

The pursuit began in the Florence area and continue at low speeds in South LA

By Jonathan Lloyd

Officers are searching for a man in South Los Angeles who ran out from his car after blocking the entry to an alley.

Officers are searching a South Los Angeles neighborhood after a pursuit driver ran from the car after he was blocked in an alley. 

The circuitous pursuit wound around on streets near the 110 Freeway before the driver turned down an alley. A truck parked in the alley blocked the Honda Civic driver, who got out and ran from two officers. 

The man appeared to climb over a wall an into the back yard of a residences. 

The chase began after a report of a stolen vehicle. 

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

