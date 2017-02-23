Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors taunted Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul Pierce minutes into the two teams matchup in Oakland on Thursday. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Clippers and Warriors don't like each other.

A once budding rivalry has now turned into a Warriors chokehold as Golden State has beaten their Pacific Division rivals ten consecutive times.

On Thursday night at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, it took less than a minute for tempers to flare after Warriors' forward Draymond Green unleashed a tirade at Clippers' forward Paul Pierce who wasn't even playing in the game!

"Are you chasing that farewell tour?" said Green as he taunted Pierce from the court. "They don't love you like that. What, you thought you was Kobe!?"

Draymond to Pierce: "Chasing that farewell tour. They don't love you like that...you thought you was Kobe!" �� pic.twitter.com/afxKRyIxGv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 24, 2017

At the time, the Clippers were leading by a single point, 1-0, but the score in the game made no difference to Green.

Pierce announced in September that this would be his final season in the NBA and hopes to notch one more championship ring in his hometown before he hangs it all up.

"After 18 NBA years," wrote Pierce in the Player's Tribune back in September. "It's hard to believe I'll be playing in each arena for the last time. So I'm going to enjoy every practice, every bus ride, every team dinner, every time running out through the tunnel. I'm going to do my part to give us a shot at the ultimate goal."

The game marked Pierce's final regular season game in Oakland against the Warriors, and there was no pregame tribute to the former Celtic before the game, which perhaps is what prompted Green's taunts.

It's true, Pierce is no Kobe, but he is a future Hall-of-Famer and an NBA legend in his own right. Unfortunately, Father Time has caught up to Pierce this season as the 39-year-old forward is averaging just 3.7 points in 11.8 minutes in just 13 games this season.

Pierce didn't see the court on Thursday, and it was probably for the best as the Warriors erased a 12-point halftime deficit with a 50-point third quarter to put the game away, and continue their stranglehold over the Clippers.