Dream Big, Princess: Special El Capitan Event

Mapping out a plan, discovering how to overcome obstacles and keep your eyes pointed at the future, and never forgetting what you want the most?

These can be challenging hurdles in everyday life, no doubt. Likewise, if you're a princess in a Disney film, you very often encounter such roadblocks and difficulties, but with an added twist: A sorcerer may be after you, or another magic-wielding villain, so making your way forward can prove to be an even stickier wicket.

Enter the courageous, can-do stars of the animated features "Brave," "The Princess and the Frog," "Tangled," and "Moana." They know how to keep on keepin' on, even in the face of bears and curses and the Stabbington Brothers and coconut pirates and a host of other offbeat twists and turns.

To celebrate the fortitude of Merida, Tiana, Rapunzel, and Moana, a "Dream Big, Princess" initiative is just ahead from Disney, one that spotlights the bravery of these powerful characters. And a part of that initiative? Four weeks of screenings at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

Disney/Pixar's "Brave" is up first from Sept. 8 through 12, followed by "The Princess and the Frog" from Sept. 13 through 20, "Tangled" from Sept. 21 through 26, and "Moana" from Sept. 27 through Oct. 1.

Audiences will be able to meet the princess of the film they just watched and, so cool, snap a photo together, too.

"Since it first launched in 2016, Disney's 'Dream Big, Princess' movement has inspired young dreamers around the world to realize their full potential," said Ed Collins, the general manager of The El Capitan Theatre. "We are thrilled to not only showcase four of these legendary films at The El Capitan Theatre, but offer our audiences a chance to meet these inspirational princesses in person."

Tickets, times, and more information? Follow the road (and leap over those not-so-scary hurdles) to The El Capitan site now.

