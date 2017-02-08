The driver of a white van led authorities on a pursuit into the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

Authorities pursued the driver of a white van who stopped several times both on the freeway and on surface streets during a chase that lasted over an hour Wednesday morning, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department's North Hollywood Division was pursuing the driver of the car, with a warrant for a man with a gun, said Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The pursuit started just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Tujunga Avenue and Chandler Boulevard in North Hollywood, Lopez said. The man told police officers he had a gun before he got into the van.

Around 10:20 a.m., the driver stopped briefly on the 101 Freeway near Woodland Hills before driving away from officers once again.

The pursuit continued on surface streets for a few minutes after the driver exited the freeway, but the driver got back on to the 101 Freeway shortly after.

At one point, while the driver was stopped, he leaned out of the car door and made a lewd gesture toward authorities.

As the chase moved into the Sherman Oaks area, the California Highway Patrol prepared to take over the pursuit from the Los Angeles Police Department around 10:40 a.m.

Later, the driver of the van exited the freeway once again and the pursuit continued through the Van Nuys area at slower speeds.

Over an hour after the pursuit started, the driver came to one final stop on Sherman Way near the 170 Freeway. He exited the vehicle with his hands up, and laid on the ground before police led him into a patrol car in handcuffs.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.