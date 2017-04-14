Two Detained After High-Speed Pursuit

Two men were detained after leading police on a high-speed pursuit in the San Fernando Valley April 14, 2017.

Two men were detained after leading police on a high-speed pursuit in the San Fernando Valley Friday night.

The driver of the Honda was driving at speeds of up to 90 mph on surface streets before briefly taking to the 210 Freeway.

The car came to a stop in a residential neighborhood and one person sat on the curb and surrendered to police. The second person attempted to run into a home, but was then detained by police officers.

The car was reported stolen, according to LAPD.

This is a developing story. We'll have updates on the NBC4 News at 11 p.m.