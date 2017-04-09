Drivers Put the Pedal to the Metal at Long Beach Grand Prix | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Drivers Put the Pedal to the Metal at Long Beach Grand Prix

By Marin Austin and Beth Slepp-Paz

Grand Prix officials say the three day event pulled in 180,000 spectators to the city of Long Beach.

Published 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices