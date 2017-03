A small earthquake jostled the Inland Empire early Thursday.

The quake struck at 2:09 a.m. with a magnitude of 3.2 at a depth of 5.5 miles. Its epicenter was three miles west-northwest of Devore, which is near the city of San Bernardino.

The location is 47 miles east-northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Shaking was reported in Rialto, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Wrightwood and other Inland Empire communities.