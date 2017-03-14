Crews Battle Fire at 2-Story Strip Mall

Flames engulfed a two-story strip mall early Tuesday in East Hollywood.

The first call of the fire came in before 4:10 a.m. in the 4600 block of West Fountain Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Heavy smoke and fire affected the attic of at least one unit of the mall, fire authorities said.

Flames ran through the facade of the building and is close to a two-story apartment building, according to the fire department.

