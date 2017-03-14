Crews Battle Fire at 2-Story Strip Mall | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Crews Battle Fire at 2-Story Strip Mall

By Kristina Bugante

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Flames engulfed a two-story strip mall early Tuesday in East Hollywood.

    The first call of the fire came in before 4:10 a.m. in the 4600 block of West Fountain Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

    Heavy smoke and fire affected the attic of at least one unit of the mall, fire authorities said. 

    Flames ran through the facade of the building and is close to a two-story apartment building, according to the fire department.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 3/10] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Getty Images

    Refresh for updates.

    Published 10 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices