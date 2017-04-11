Drivers sit in traffic on the eastbound 10 Freeway in El Monte on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. All eastbound lanes were closed for a police investigation Tuesday morning.

All eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway were closed in El Monte due to a homicide investigation Tuesday morning, snarling traffic during the morning commute.

A tow truck driver called 911 after he saw that a woman behind the wheel of a disabled vehicle was unresponsive, according to officer Juan Galvan of the California Highway Patrol's Los Angeles County division.

Once fire officials arrived, they pronounced the woman dead at the scene, Galvan said. It was not immediately clear what led up to the woman's death, but CHP noted they were investigating the incident as a homicide.

The eastbound side of the freeway was closed east of Peck Road until further notice, according to the California Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.