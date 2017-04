Easter was in full bloom around Southern California Sunday. Families gathered in Van Nuys for an annual egg hunt. The free event was punctuated by the arrival of the Easter bunny via helicopter at the Condor Squadron. Games, food, and more kicked off the annual family-friendly event.

About 3,000 of LA's homeless were treated to an Easter brunch as well, hosted by the Midnight Mission. They were given food, clothes and children were given Easter baskets.