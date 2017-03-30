El Cajon's TJ Leaf Declares for NBA Draft

El Cajon's TJ Leaf, who played his high school basketball at Foothills Christian, has declared for the 2017 NBA Draft.

Leaf just finished his freshman season at UCLA, avering a team high 16.3 points per game and 8.2 rebounds.

Leaf announced his decision on twitter saying "After much thought and discussion with my family, I have decided to declare for the 2017 NBA Draft with the intention to sign with an agent. I want to thank my UCLA family for a great season and for all their support! #ThankYouBruins."

By signing with an agent, Leaf would not be able to return to college, making him the latest in college basketballs "One and Done" craze.

NBA mock drafts and scouts project Leaf from a late lottery pick to late first round.

Leaf joins UCLA teammate Lonzo Ball as the second Bruin freshman player to leave UCLA after the season.