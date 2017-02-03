1 in Custody, Suspected Killer at Large After Standoff Outside El Sereno Home | NBC Southern California
1 in Custody, Suspected Killer at Large After Standoff Outside El Sereno Home

By Kristina Bugante and Kevin LaBeach

    A suspected murder was still at large after a standoff with SWAT outside of an El Sereno home on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.

    A suspected murderer remained at large Friday, but his cousin was taken into custody after an hourslong SWAT standoff at an El Sereno home.

    The standoff began at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of Maycrest Avenue, Los Angeles police said. 

    A man exited the home at around 11 p.m. Thursday and was detained by authorities for questioning, but he was the cousin of the original suspect sought, police said.

    Believing that the suspected killer was still barricaded inside, SWAT officers remained at the home until around 3 a.m., when officers entered the house and found that no one was inside, police said.

    Details of the homicide the suspect was wanted for were not immediately available.

