The Bolloré company, which operates the Blue Indy electric vehicle car-sharing program in Indianapolis and another program in Paris, will install 100 electric vehicles and 200 charging stations in Los Angeles.

A program that is moving forward could bring electric car-sharing to some low-income communities in Los Angeles as part of an effort to reduce greenhouse gases and "increase mobility in polluted areas of the city," according to NBC4 news partner KPCC.

Under a contract approved by the Los Angeles City Council with Blue California, which KPCC described as "a subsidiary of the French company Bolloré, which operates electric vehicle car-sharing in Paris and Indianapolis," charging stations and electric vehicles will be spread out in chosen neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

Users will be able to use electric cars for short trips or periods, and can return them to charging stations that will be installed in downtown LA, Westlake, MacArthur Park and parts of Koreatown.

The communities selected for the program were chosen "because they fall in the top 10 percent of those identified by the state as having the lowest incomes and being the most vulnerable to pollution from traffic or industrial sources," noted KPCC.

Information about how much membership for the car service would cost, or if it would cost anything, was not available.

