LAPD to Begin Enforcing LA's New Measures Against Sleeping Overnight in Cars | NBC Southern California
LAPD to Begin Enforcing LA's New Measures Against Sleeping Overnight in Cars

By KPCC

    Getty Images

    New measures against sleeping in cars overnight in Los Angeles will be enforced by the LAPD starting Monday. The new rules dictate where people living in RVs and cars can park, NBC4's media partner KPCC reports.

    People who live in their RVs or cars will no longer be able to park within one block (500 feet) away from schools, pre-schools, daycare facilities or parks, according to the municipal code.

    The restrictions also prohibit parking on any residential street between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

    As of January 2016, more than 7,000 people lived in cars in Los Angeles, according to the latest tally by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

    And homeless advocates argue that the lack of approved parking spaces makes it nearly impossible for homeless to use vehicles for shelter.

    Read more at KPCC

    Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

