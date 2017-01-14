 Eva Longoria Sells Her Romantic Home in the Hills | NBC Southern California
LA

Living Lavishly

Step inside the glamorous homes of the rich and famous

Eva Longoria Sells Her Romantic Home in the Hills

By Willian Avila

53 minutes ago

Actress Eva Longoria has parted ways with her romantic Mediterranean-style villa in the Hollywood Hills.

The former "Desperate Housewives" star and producer sold the three-bedroom, three-bathroom estate for $1.37 million, according to the listing.

Built in 1924, the charming, pink home sits along a winding road near the Hollywood Bowl. A gated entrance and a set of stairs leads to a terrace garden with a fruit tree. A few steps away, the porch provides sweeping canyon and city lights views.

Inside, a spacious living room, gourmet kitchen and dining nook are paired by charming details, including stone flooring and arched windows.

Longoria, 41, tied the knot with 48-year-old media mogul Jose Bastón in Mexico last spring. Take a tour of her now former home:

Connect With Us
AdChoices