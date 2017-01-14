Eva Longoria Sells Her Romantic Home in the Hills

Actress Eva Longoria has parted ways with her romantic Mediterranean-style villa in the Hollywood Hills.

The former "Desperate Housewives" star and producer sold the three-bedroom, three-bathroom estate for $1.37 million, according to the listing.

Built in 1924, the charming, pink home sits along a winding road near the Hollywood Bowl. A gated entrance and a set of stairs leads to a terrace garden with a fruit tree. A few steps away, the porch provides sweeping canyon and city lights views.

Inside, a spacious living room, gourmet kitchen and dining nook are paired by charming details, including stone flooring and arched windows.

Longoria, 41, tied the knot with 48-year-old media mogul Jose Bastón in Mexico last spring. Take a tour of her now former home: