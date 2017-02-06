Evanger's Recalls Pet Food Over Possible Drug Contamination

Evanger's Dog & Cat Food Co recalled some Hunk of Beef product after contamination with a medication that can cause drowsiness, dizziness and death.

Pet food maker Evanger's Dog & Cat Food Co. is recalling some lots of a canned dog product due to potential contamination with a medication that can cause drowsiness, dizziness or death.

Evanger's said one lot of its "Hunk of Beef" product was contaminated with the drug pentobarbital.

The 12-ounce cans were manufactured June 6-13 and sold in stores and online in Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

The Illinois-based company said as a precaution it was recalling all "Hunk of Beef" products manufactured the same week.

The affected cans have lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020.

Evanger's said five dogs became ill and one died from from the 1816E06 lot.

"We feel that we have been let down by our supplier, and in reference to the possible presence of pentobarbital, we have let down our customers," Evanger's said in a statement. "Despite having a relationship for forty years with the supplier of this specific beef, who also services many other pet food companies, we have terminated our relationship with them and will no longer purchase their beef for use in our Hunk of Beef product. As Hunk of Beef is a very unique product, requiring very specific cuts of meat, this supplier’s meat was used in no other products."